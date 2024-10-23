Russian Pres. Decries Terrorist Attack In Turkiye, Holds Series Of Talks With Top Leaders

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Oct 23 (KUNA) -- Russian President Vladimir on Wednesday decried "the attack" on the Turkish aerospace industries facility near the Turkish capital that happened earlier in the day.

Putin speaking during a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, held on sidelines of the Brics Summit in Kazan, renewed Russia's rejection of all forms of terrorism. He lauded the level of the relations with Turkiye, describing the bonds as "constructive."

Stands of Russia and Turkiye on the aspired settlement in the Middle East are very close, Putin said, re-affirming that the regional conflict could only be resolved through the two-state solution.

For his part, Erdogan said during the meeting with Putin that the bilateral relations have been evolving particularly at the level of cooperation in the nuclear sector.

Also on the summit margins, Putin held talks with his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro affirming that Venezuela has been Russia's partner since a long time ago and that the two countries have been bonded in many joint energy ventures.

The Venezuelan president affirmed that his country supports Russia in its "hybrid war," for defense of its people's interests and called for establishing a new global order free of "the new colonialism."

Putin had also held talks with Iranian President Mespud Pezekshian on the Middle East, also praising the relations with Tehran. He indicated at Moscow's commitment to overhaul the railways in this nation and the nuclear reactor in Bushehr, located near the Gulf shores.

He had also talks with Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi, praising the dynamic development of the bilateral relations. He spoke of the tangible development of the relations, alluding in particular to Russia's role in the construction of Al-Dabaa nuclear reactor.

The Russian leader held discussions with the South African President Cyril Ramaphosa noting that the relations with the African nation have been based on partnership and equality. He had also talks with the Indian prime minister. (pickup previous)

