Gaza Genocide: Death Toll Rises To 42,792 Over 100,000 Injured

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The Israeli forces (IOF) murdered at least 42,792 Palestinian civilians and at least 100,412 others since the beginning of the genocide that the Israeli occupation has been committing against the Gaza Strip in October 2023, most of whom are children and women.

Palestinian medical sources said on Wednesday that over the past 24 hours, the IOF committed six massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, slaughtering 74 citizens and injuring 130 others. The sources noted that many of the whom the ambulance and civil defense crews cannot reach remain under the rubble and scattered on the streets.

Palestinians injured in Israeli bombardment of the Beit Lahia Project area receive treatment at the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip on October 23, 2024. (Photo by AFP)

This afternoon, the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced the martyrdom of four persons and the injury of several others in an Israeli bombing of a residential house in Jabalia Al Balad, north of the Gaza Strip, while medical sources at the Indonesian Hospital reported the martyrdom of a patient inside the hospital due to a shortage of medicines, medical supplies, and oxygen.

The same sources indicated that the patient was murdered by the Israeli occupation due to his inability to receive any of the necessary medical supplies or aid since the IOF has been besieging the hospital for days. The IOF shot dead a Palestinian doctor in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, bringing the death toll from the Israeli occupation raids on the Gaza Strip since Wednesday dawn to 20 martyrs, including 18 in the northern Gaza Strip.

The northern Gaza Strip has been subjected to a next-level genocide committed by the Israeli occupation for 19 consecutive days, during which the IOF has created a complete paralysis of life and slaughtered and wounded hundreds of Palestinian civilians.

It could take 350 years for Gaza to rebuild if it remains under a blockade, says UN report

