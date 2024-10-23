Swiss Parliament Committee Votes To Ban Hamas And Hezbollah
A Swiss parliamentary committee has voted in favour of banning both Hamas and Lebanon's militia Hezbollah in Switzerland.
The Security Policy Committee of the Swiss House of Representatives, along with its counterpart in the Senate , voted 20 to 2, with two abstentions, to approve the draft federal law banning the Islamist group Hamas and related organisations, it announced on Tuesday.
The majority of the committee also wants to ban the Lebanon-based militia Hezbollah, approving a corresponding motion by 19 votes to 3, with two abstentions.
