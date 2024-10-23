India's Cotton Production To Drop 7.4% In 2024-25: CAI

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Oct 23 (KNN)

The Cotton Association of India (CAI) forecasts a downturn in the nation's cotton production for the 2024-25 season, with output expected to decrease by 7.4 percent to 30.2 million bales.



This decline, according to a statement released by the trade body on Tuesday, is attributed to reduced cultivation area and crop damage caused by excessive rainfall across cotton-growing regions.

The anticipated production shortfall is expected to trigger a substantial increase in India's cotton imports.



The CAI projects imports to reach 2.5 million bales during the current season, which began on October 1, marking a 42 percent rise from the previous year's 1.75 million bales.



Simultaneously, the association indicates that export volumes are likely to contract by 37 percent.

This shift in production and trade dynamics represents a notable change for India's cotton sector, which plays a crucial role in the global textile industry.



The reduced domestic output and increased reliance on imports could have broader implications for the country's textile manufacturing sector and international cotton trade patterns.

