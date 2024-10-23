RTX's Collins Aerospace Inks 787 MRO Award With Air Europa

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Agreement marks significant expansion of Collins' 787 MRO services in Europe

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Collins Aerospace, an RTX (NYSE: RTX ) business, today announced it has signed a 10-year contract with Air Europa to provide comprehensive maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services for the airline's fleet of 787 aircraft. Through its

FlightSense® and

DispatchSM

combined asset and MRO programs, Collins will Air Europa with onsite support for a number of 787 systems, including electric power, environmental control, avionics, lighting and cargo. In addition, Collins will provide predictive health maintenance through its Ascentia®

software platform and expand its pool of 787 spares in Europe.

"We are very satisfied with the agreement reached with Collins as it reinforces the quality of maintenance already carried out on our 787 fleet," said Pedro Macías, Air Europa's Chief Technical Officer. "The Dreamliner is not only our flagship aircraft, but also the benchmark for operations between Europe and America. For us, it is key to rely on a supplier with the prestige and reliability of Collins in a market as demanding as ours."

"Collins' comprehensive service plan encompassing assets, logistical support, original equipment manufacturer-certified repairs and predictive health maintenance will help Air Europa optimize the performance of its 787 fleet, while reducing repair time and costs," said Cory May, vice president, Aftermarket for Collins. "This agreement marks a significant expansion of our 787 spares pool in Europe, enhancing our ability to support European airlines and strengthening our global 787 support network, which includes existing spares pools in Atlanta, Dubai, Singapore, Toulouse, Venlo and Wichita."

Collins' FlightSense and Dispatch programs offer maintenance agreements tailored to airlines' specific operational requirements, helping ensure the availability of parts and high-quality maintenance, repair and overhaul services. Ascentia, a cloud-based solution, uses advanced data analytics and machine-learning algorithms to help airlines improve maintenance operations and increase reliability. Together, FlightSense, Dispatch and Ascentia are part of Collins' larger MRO ecosystem, combining the right mix of parts, systems and expertise to deliver smarter, more effective data-driven services to customers.

About Collins Aerospace

Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, is a leader in integrated and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Our 80,000 employees are dedicated to delivering future-focused technologies to advance sustainable and connected aviation, passenger safety and comfort, mission success, space exploration and more.

About RTX

With more than 185,000 global employees, RTX pushes the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2023 sales of $69 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

About Air Europa

Flying since 1986, Air Europa is a Spanish airline and a member of the SkyTeam alliance. The company's fleet of 53 aircraft is one of the most modern and sustainable in the industry, consisting of Boeing 787 Dreamliner and Boeing 737 aircrafts that guarantee maximum efficiency and comfort for its passengers. Air Europa flies to more than 55 destinations around the world and has a strategic position in the Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas airport hub, connecting Europe and America. The company stands out for its firm commitment to sustainability and decarbonisation, as well as for its commitment to innovation through the implementation of the most advanced technologies for the digitalisation and optimisation of its processes. In addition, Air Europa offers a high level of excellence to its passengers and is regularly ranked among the most punctual airlines in Europe.

