RITES marks ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign

(MENAFN- mslgroup) Gurugram, October 21, 2024: RITES Ltd., a leading transport infrastructure consultancy, has launched a pan-office cleanliness initiative as part of the Special Campaign 4.0 under Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS)-2024. The campaign aims at promoting cleanliness through awareness drives across multiple platforms, actively involving both employees and the wider public.





The campaign is being executed in two phases. In the Phase-I, RITES led 53 outdoor cleanliness drives across cities, alongside 25 indoor drives in its offices. Through the ‘Waste Watch’ initiative, the company identified more than 2,500 records for disposal, 6,500-kg solid waste for recycling and freed up 35 square ft. of space. Other activities included Suraksha Camp(s) for safaimitrs, a Cleanliness Pledge and plantation drives ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’.



In the Phase-II, RITES is conducting 15 more outdoor and 12 indoor drives. Furthermore, the company has adopted Cleanliness Target Units (CTUs) to engage communities in the cleanliness mission. Among these is Government Model Sanskriti Primary School, Sector 43, Gurugram, where the company has contributed to improving the school’s infrastructure by providing almirahs, dustbins, and notice boards as part of its shramdaan efforts.



RITES remains dedicated to upholding the vision of the Swachh Bharat Mission, striving for a cleaner and healthier India. These efforts reflect the company's long-term commitment to sustainable development and environmental responsibility, reinforcing its role in contributing meaningfully to the nation-wide cleanliness drive.





