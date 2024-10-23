Hudini Now Available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace

(MENAFN- In2 Consulting) Dubai, 22 October 2024 - Hudini, a leading hospitality solutions provider and member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced that the Hudini is available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace and can be deployed on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and integrated with OPERA Cloud via the Oracle Hospitality Integration Platform (OHIP). Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a centralized repository of enterprise applications offered by Oracle and Oracle partners.



Hudini is a leading SaaS platform that enables hotels to deploy advanced digital guest engagement solutions through a streamlined device-agnostic frontend and a proprietary staff application. Hudini provides a two-way integration with OHIP to help hotel brands and operators deliver a smooth arrival and in-destination experience. With the OHIP interface, Hudini customers can offer a personalized pre-arrival experience. Additionally, payment processing via token transfer has become streamlined.



Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications and services offering unique solutions, including ones that extend Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications.



OCI is a deep and broad platform of cloud infrastructure services that enables customers to build and run a wide range of applications in a scalable, secure, highly available, and high-performance environment. From application development and business analytics to data management, integration, security, AI, and infrastructure services including Kubernetes and VMware, OCI delivers comprehensive security, performance, and cost savings. In addition, with multicloud, hybrid cloud, public cloud, and dedicated cloud options, OCI’s distributed cloud offers customers the benefits of cloud with greater control over data residency, locality, and authority, even across multiple clouds. As a result, customers can bring enterprise workloads to the cloud quickly and efficiently while addressing the strictest regulatory compliance requirements.



By integrating Hudini’s platform with Oracle Hospitality Integration Platform (OHIP), customers can curate an exceptional arrival experience while optimizing hotel operational efficiency.



Prince Thampi, Founder and CEO of Hudini, said, “Hudini’s presence on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and enables our customers to easily reap the benefits of the Hudini platform. We look forward to leveraging the power of the Oracle Cloud to enhance the guest experience for all our customers.”





MENAFN23102024005064011300ID1108809446