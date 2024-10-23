Justice Ministry Launches New Package Of Online Services

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The of Justice has launched a new electronic package comprising 10 service programs and systems that would plainly enhance the performance of a variety of administrative units.

The service, in question, would facilitate the public access to services easily and optimise the service system the ministry offers to the public and stakeholders outside the ministry.

Accordingly, a new system of online state case administration has been launched to streamline the operation of all users, in addition to providing an external gateway that enables government authorities in the State of Qatar to follow-up on their filed cases and apply for submitting lawsuits in accordance with an electronic workflow system that starts from the department and reaches the internal portal of the State Cases Administration.

A new internal portal has also been launched to help the administration automate all internal procedures, according to a set of electronic workflows and interactive monitoring dashboards and linking to the Government Data Exchange portal (GDX), which enables data transfer to the new system.

To enhance the performance in the Legal Affairs Department and upgrade the mechanism for the meetings of the lawyers admission committee, a portal for managing the meetings of this committee has been launched as well.

For the first time this portal will offer new mechanisms for managing the meetings of a variety of sub-committees, as registered members will be able to vote on meeting agenda items and any new matters, especially the meeting minutes electronically in case the meeting cannot be held in person. Additionally, the portal offers a mechanism for receiving and responding to correspondence from lawyers submitted through the online portal.

Moreover, in order to update the work system at the Real Estate Registration Department that would be reflected positively on the services afforded to the public more expeditiously, the department has launched an online inspection's system, that manages the inspection processes pertaining to the department.