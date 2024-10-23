Growing Dementia Crisis Heightens Strain On Unpaid Carers

(MENAFN- Pressat) As the UK's population grows older, the number of people living with dementia is also rising, which in turn increases the number of unpaid family carers. It's currently estimated that one in three people will take on the role of a carer for someone with dementia at some point in their lives, with many finding themselves caring for multiple relatives affected by this difficult condition.

The significant pressure faced by these carers often leads to considerable distress, anxiety, and a heightened risk of burnout and deterioration in their health. With over 700,000 people in the UK currently fulfilling the role of primary unpaid carers for individuals with dementia, it is crucial to ensure that comprehensive support services are in place.

To address this growing need, Age Concern Hampshire offers essential services through its Care & Wellbeing Centres, providing affordable day care specifically designed for those with dementia. These facilities offer much-needed respite for carers, giving them the opportunity to rest and attend to their own needs while ensuring that their loved ones receive quality care in a safe and supportive environment.

Hannah Park, Head of Operations at Age Concern Hampshire, says,“With the rising number of people living with dementia, it's essential to provide support that lightens the load for unpaid carers. Our Care & Wellbeing Centres are designed to offer both relief and high-quality care, ensuring carers get the help they need.”

The Charity's Care & Wellbeing Centres focus on comprehensive support, designed to provide stimulating activities and social interaction for people with dementia, helping to enhance their quality of life and maintain their cognitive functions. These centres not only cater to the needs of those with dementia but also provide a supportive community for carers, offering them guidance, resources, and a break from their demanding roles.

For more information about Age Concern Hampshire's Care & Wellbeing Centres in Dibden, New Milton, Locks Heath, and Yateley, please visit their website: or call them on 01962 868545.

Founded in 1985, Age Concern Hampshire provide services to the older community of Hampshire. The charity currently deliver support at their Care & Wellbeing centres throughout the county, as well as Help at Home, Information via their Information Hub, Foot care clinics, Hospital to Home Services, Community Information Volunteer Services and a variety of other activities.

For media enquiries, please email Sarah Jacobs, Marketing Manager at Age Concern Hampshire: ...