SOCAR's Sustainable Initiatives Ahead Of COP29: Paving Way For Carbon-Neutral Future

Azerbaijan, endowed with abundant oil and gas reserves, has
primarily developed its Economy within this sector. These energy
resources have facilitated the expansion of the country's
traditional energy trade. However, the Republic is now implementing
policies aimed at securing its energy future through renewable
resources, aligning with the evolving global landscape.
Currently, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), the
nation's principal oil enterprise, has introduced a range of
initiatives designed to address the pressing challenges of climate
change. Despite being an oil company, SOCAR is actively engaged in
renewable energy projects through its subsidiary, SOCAR Green,
which focuses on sustainable energy solutions.
A significant concern for both Azerbaijan and the international
community is the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference, COP29.
During this event, key stakeholders in climate policy will convene
in Baku to discuss critical issues impacting humanity.
In a recent announcement, the COP29 Operating Company disclosed
that the energy supply for the Baku Stadium, the conference venue,
will be sourced from hydrated vegetable oil (HVO). This initiative
underscores the commitment of the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating
Company to implement sustainable energy solutions at the event,
minimizing environmental impacts and promoting sustainability.
The organization has structured the COP29 conference around a
sustainability policy that encompasses seven core commitments.
Chief among these is the goal of achieving carbon neutrality by
reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions through the adoption of
renewable energy, enhancing energy efficiency, and balancing
unavoidable emissions. Another significant commitment focuses on
promoting sustainable practices, including the reduction of
single-use plastics, the provision of sustainable transportation
options, and the availability of environmentally friendly retail
products.
A pivotal aspect of these initiatives is the use of HVO as a
sustainable alternative to fossil fuels for powering much of the
conference venue. This approach aims to substantially reduce GHG
emissions associated with energy consumption at the event.
HVO is a low-carbon fuel source, with emissions from its
combustion offset by the carbon absorbed during the growth of the
plants from which it is derived. Consequently, HVO presents a more
sustainable alternative to traditional fossil fuels. Furthermore,
its use significantly diminishes harmful emissions, such as
particulate matter, nitrogen oxides, and sulfur oxides, thereby
enhancing air quality in and around the event spaces. Alongside
HVO, the venue's energy needs will be supplemented by other
renewable sources throughout the conference.
It is important to note that this innovative initiative will be
executed with the collaboration of SOCAR Green, the COP29 Energy
Transition Partner. The company is instrumental in providing the
necessary volumes of HVO to power the event, reflecting
Azerbaijan's ambitious vision for a sustainable and low-carbon
energy future.
"COP29 Azerbaijan Co. is confident that this approach will serve
as a benchmark for future international events and will further
solidify the conference's commitment to sustainability and carbon
neutrality," stated a company representative.
Through the efforts of SOCAR and its subsidiary SOCAR Green, the
country is not only addressing the urgent challenges of climate
change but also setting a benchmark for sustainability in
international events. By utilizing innovative solutions like
hydrated vegetable oil (HVO) for energy supply, Azerbaijan aims to
significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and enhance air
quality. This approach underscores the nation's dedication to
achieving carbon neutrality and promoting environmentally friendly
practices, positioning Azerbaijan as a proactive player in the
global effort to combat climate change.
SOCAR's initiatives extend beyond current projects. The company
is set to engage in a series of efforts addressing climate
challenges in the Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur regions,
specifically in areas recently liberated from occupation that have
been designated as "green zones."
According to SOCAR's 2023 Sustainable Development report, the
company is committed to developing Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur as
carbon-neutral economic regions. This commitment will be realized
through several key measures:
1. Emissions reduction: Enhancing energy efficiency and
implementing carbon capture technologies (CCU/CCUS).
2. Electric vehicle Infrastructure: Establishing regional
infrastructure to support electric vehicles.
3. Gas substitution: Transitioning from natural gas to renewable
energy sources, including hydrogen and other green solutions.
4. Green fuel production: Producing biogas and biodiesel to replace
traditional hydrocarbon fuels.
It is important to highlight that SOCAR is actively involved in
green energy projects across the republic. The company is making
significant strides in the transition from conventional energy to
cleaner alternatives. Its subsidiary, SOCAR Green, is dedicated to
advancing initiatives in the field of green energy. Established to
facilitate the implementation of decarbonization and low-carbon
projects, SOCAR Green aims to make meaningful contributions both
within Azerbaijan and internationally.
The primary objectives of SOCAR Green include effective
management of strategic renewable energy projects, fostering
collaboration with international partners, and supporting
decarbonization efforts in oil and gas operations.
The company's multifaceted approach-including emissions
reduction, the establishment of electric vehicle infrastructure,
gas substitution, and the production of green fuels-highlights its
dedication to creating a cleaner energy future. Through its
subsidiary, SOCAR Green, the company is strategically positioning
itself to lead the way in decarbonization efforts, both
domestically and internationally. As SOCAR continues to foster
collaboration with global partners, it is paving the path for a
sustainable energy landscape that aligns with the global imperative
to combat climate change.
