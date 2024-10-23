Military Show Training Of AFU Personnel In Britain

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the United Kingdom, the Ukrainian military personnel are undergoing intensive training under the guidance of the instructors from the Netherlands, which is an important part of their preparation for real combat conditions.

This was reported by the General Staff of the of Ukraine on , with photos of the training shared, according to Ukrinform.

It is noted that these exercises are part of the multinational operation INTERFLEX. They include various challenges, such as completing a psychological obstacle course.

Among the tasks assigned to the are moving across rough terrain and water obstacles, overcoming minefields, providing first aid according to the MARCH protocol and psychological support, bringing someone out of a state of shock, deploying units for combat, assaulting enemy positions, forced marches, evacuating the wounded, and more.

"Such training provides our military with the necessary skills and knowledge to successfully perform combat missions, increasing their combat readiness and effectiveness," the General Staff emphasized.

, UKon

As previously reported, Operation INTERFLEX is a UK-led multinational training program designed for the Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel with little or no military experience.

The training within the INTERFLEX program is conducted by military instructors from the UK, Denmark, Australia, Canada, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Estonia, New Zealand, Norway, Finland, and Sweden.