IMF Expects Jordan's Economy To Grow By 2.4% By End Of 2024

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expected Jordan's to grow by 2.4 per cent at the end of this year, while it raised its forecast for next year to record growth of 2.9 per cent, the Jordan News Agency (Petra) reported.

According to the "World Economic Outlook" report, Petra cited, the IMF expected inflation in Jordan to reach up to 2.1 per cent by the end of this year, while the inflation rate to rise to 2.4 per cent.

In its report, the global lender expected the economic growth of the Middle East to increase from 2.1 per cent on 2023, to 2.4 per cent by the end of this year, and to reach up to 3.9 per cent in 2025.

The IMF's forecast for the global growth is expected to remain stable, but below expectations, explaining that there have been unannounced significant adjustments since April 2024, whereas forecasts in the United States were raised and lowered in other advanced economies in return, especially major European countries.