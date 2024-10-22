How Veolia Addresses Water Scarcity

(MENAFN- 3BL) Veolia North America Sustainability Report 2024

In many parts of the U.S., seasonal drought and water scarcity are creating problems for communities, and water scarcity is expected to accelerate over time due to the impact of climate change.

We work to protect water resources in the communities in which we operate through efficient use of water, smart growth strategies and implementing water reuse and recycling technologies.

ORADELL RESERVOIR DAM CELEBRATES ITS CENTENNIAL

In 2023 we celebrated the Centennial of the Oradell Reservoir Dam. Constructed in 1923 to serve a growing population, the dam continues to ensure that Northern New Jersey thrives. Over 885,000 residents and businesses depend on the 35 billion gallons of drinking water drawn from the reservoir every year. Because superior-quality water begins with a clean environment, the company's watershed team is promoting biodiversity projects and pioneering water management methods to protect 4,162 acres of watershed at its reservoirs in New Jersey. Meanwhile, the company's lab ensures the water pulled from the Oradell and treated at the Haworth Plant meets or surpasses all water quality measures. A trusted water provider in New Jersey for 154 years, we continue to make substantial improvements on behalf of residents and businesses.

MILWAUKEE WATER REUSE PROJECT CONSERVES 350 MILLION GALLONS PER YEAR

Veolia North America operates and maintains the Jones Island Reclamation Facility in Milwaukee, Wisconsin , in partnership with the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District. The public-private wastewater partnership is one of the largest of its kind in the United States, serving a population of 1.1 million and treating up to 630 million gallons per day. The facility has been reengineered to use treated wastewater effluent to cool the site's power generation facilities, eliminating the need to draw Milwaukee River water into the cooling water system. Using treated effluent for cooling eliminated the use of 350 million gallons of raw river water each year and reduced heat discharges back into the Milwaukee River, helping to protect the aquatic environment. The Jones Island water reuse project also eliminates the need to chlorinate the river water, significantly reducing chemical use at the facility.

