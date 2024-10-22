Ebeko Volcano In Kuril Islands Spewed Ash To Height Of 1.8 Km

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Volcanologists on Tuesday recorded an ash emission 1.8 km high at the Ebeko volcano in the north of Paramushir Island of the Great Kuril Ridge (Sakhalin Region), Azernews reports.

"There was an ash release at an altitude of 1.8 km above sea level. The plume spread northward for a distance of more than 5 km," the department said.

The height of the volcano is 1,156 m. An orange hazard color code has been set. This means that the volcano is showing increased activity with a high probability of eruption.