Ebeko Volcano In Kuril Islands Spewed Ash To Height Of 1.8 Km
10/22/2024 3:12:28 PM
By Alimat Aliyeva
Volcanologists on Tuesday recorded an ash emission 1.8 km high
at the Ebeko volcano in the north of Paramushir Island of the Great
Kuril Ridge (Sakhalin Region), Azernews
reports.
"There was an ash release at an altitude of 1.8 km above sea
level. The plume spread northward for a distance of more than 5
km," the department said.
The height of the volcano is 1,156 m. An orange Aviation hazard
color code has been set. This means that the volcano is showing
increased activity with a high probability of eruption.
