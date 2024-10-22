KUNA Chief, Tajik Amb. Discuss Boosting Media Coop.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 22 (KUNA) -- Director General of Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) Dr. Fatima Al-Salem and Tajikistan's Ambassador to Kuwait Zubaydullo Zubaydzoda discussed Tuesday enhancing cooperation.

During the meeting at KUNA headquarters, Dr. Al-Salem pointed out the vital role of media in boosting bilateral relations and cooperation.

For his part, Ambassador Zubaydzoda praised strong bilateral relations between Tajikistan and Kuwait, stressing his country's desire to enhance media cooperation with KUNA; one of the most important media institutions in the region.

He added that cooperation would contribute to enhancing mutual understanding and conveying a positive image of the two countries. (end)

nmo







MENAFN22102024000071011013ID1108807712