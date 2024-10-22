Israel takes Hezbollah gold finding

(MENAFN) In a significant escalation of tensions, Israel has claimed to have identified a bunker allegedly containing hundreds of millions of dollars in and cash linked to Hezbollah, located beneath a prominent hospital in Beirut. The assertion was made by Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson Daniel Hagari amidst a wave of targeting the Al-Qard Al-Hassan Association, which Israel alleges is a financial network operated by the Lebanese Hezbollah movement.



During a statement on Monday, Hagari detailed the Israeli Air Force's operations aimed at dismantling Hezbollah's financial capabilities. “The Israeli Air Force carried out a series of precise strikes on these Hezbollah financial strongholds,” he said, emphasizing that the attacks were intended to impair the group’s ability to finance its operations against Israel.



Hagari specifically mentioned that one of the IDF's targets was an underground vault beneath a residential structure, purportedly filled with millions in cash and gold. He further noted that a significant target—the bunker attributed to the late Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed by the IDF in late September—remains untouched.



The spokesperson provided additional details about the vault's location, stating it is situated “directly under El Sahel Hospital in the heart of Beirut in Dakhia.” He claimed that the bunker currently houses “hundreds of millions of dollars in cash and gold.”



In response to these military actions, the regional UN human rights office condemned the Israeli bombings, expressing concern over the destruction caused to civilian properties and infrastructure. The UN Human Rights Office in the Middle East and North Africa described the attacks as causing “extensive destruction” and creating “indescribable panic and another wave of displacement among residents of those areas.”



As the situation unfolds, the implications of these claims and the military strikes could further exacerbate tensions in the already volatile region, drawing international scrutiny and concern for civilian safety amidst ongoing conflicts.

MENAFN22102024000045015687ID1108806251