Quell Therapeutics To Present Promising Data From Autologous And Allogenic CAR-Treg Programs At Upcoming International Congresses

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) London, UK – October 22, 2024 – Quell Therapeutics Ltd (“Quell”), a leader in developing engineered T-regulatory (Treg) cell therapies for serious medical conditions driven by the immune system, announces upcoming oral and poster presentations at the 2024 European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ESGCT) 31st Annual Congress, held in Rome, Italy (October 22-25, 2024) and at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) The Liver Meeting, held in San Diego, CA (November 15-19).

An oral presentation at ESGCT and a poster presentation at The Liver Meeting will highlight progress of the LIBERATE study of its lead CAR-Treg candidate QEL-001 to safely induce donor-specific tolerance in liver transplant patients thereby overcoming limitations encountered with previous clinical approaches. The clinical data being presented from the safety cohort demonstrate that QEL-001 is well-tolerated, has shown cell persistence post infusion up to six months and has a stable phenotype over time via FOXP3 and HELIOS expression. In addition, analysis of liver biopsies has confirmed the trafficking, engraftment, and phenotypic stability of the QEL-001 product in the transplanted livers. Having successfully completed the safety cohort, Quell is advancing QEL-001 in the efficacy cohort of the Phase 1/2 LIBERATE clinical trial in liver transplant patients.

A poster presentation at ESGCT will describe progress in developing a differentiation process to generate Treg cells from iPSC stem cells, which will enable the future development of allogenic cell therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The in vitro characterization data demonstrates the identity, stability and functionality of the iPSC-derived Tregs, which exhibit potent suppressive activity. Quell is advancing further development of the iPSC-Treg platform in collaboration with Cellistic, a specialist in process development and manufacture of immune cell therapies based on human iPSC technology.

Details of the presentations can be found below:

At ESGCT (October 22-25 – abstracts available to registered attendees by clicking here )

Oral presentation:



Abstract Title: CAR-Treg cell therapy to induce tolerance in liver transplantation – LIBERATE clinical trial

Abstract Number: OR084

Date & Time: Thursday, October 24, 2024; 3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. (CET)

Session: 9c – Immunotherapy and CAR-T Cells II

Room: Meeting Room 2 Presenter: Rupert Kenefek, PhD, Senior Director Translational Sciences at Quell Therapeutics

Poster presentation:



Abstract Title: Development and characterization of iPSC-derived regulatory T cells – Towards an allogenic cell therapy for the treatment of autoimmunity and inflammatory conditions

Abstract Number: PO368

Date & Time: Wednesday, October 23, 2024; 1:30 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. (CET)

Session: Poster Session II Presenter: Sophie Howson, Scientist at Quell Therapeutics

At The Liver Meeting (November 15-19 – abstract available by clicking here )

Poster Presentation



Abstract Title: The Safety and Tolerability of QEL-001, an Autologous Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T Regulatory (Treg) Cell Therapy, in Liver Transplantation – A Safety Cohort in the LIBERATE Study

Abstract Number: 1386

Date & Time: Saturday, November 16, 2024; 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. (PST)

Session: Poster Session II Presenter: Alberto Sanchez-Fueyo, Professor of Hepatology and Academic Head of the Institute of Liver Studies at King's College London, and Honorary Transplant Hepatology Consultant at King's College Hospital, and Co-Founder of Quell Therapeutics

###

About Quell Therapeutics

Quell Therapeutics is the world leader in developing engineered T-regulatory (Treg) cell therapies that aims to harness, direct and optimize their immune suppressive properties to address serious medical conditions driven by the immune system.

The Company is leveraging its pioneering Foxp3 Phenotype LockTM technology, unique multi-modular platform and integrated manufacturing capabilities to design and develop a pipeline of highly engineered Treg cell therapies with greater potential for persistence, potency and stability than earlier generations of Treg cell therapy approaches.

Quell's lead candidate QEL-001 is advancing in the Phase 1/2 LIBERATE clinical trial designed to investigate its ability to induce operational tolerance following liver transplantation, with the potential to protect the post-transplant liver without the need for chronic immunosuppressive medications. Quell is also advancing additional programs in neuroinflammatory and autoimmune diseases internally and in partnership with AstraZeneca. .

Contacts

Media: Mark Swallow, PhD, Sandi Greenwood

MEDiSTRAVA

...

Investors: Corey Davis, PhD

LifeSci Advisors

...