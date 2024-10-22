HMC Receives Awards In Global Person-Centered Care Forum

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) recently participated in the 2024 Global Person-Centered Care Forum organized by Planetree International recently, in New Orleans, USA. Planetree is a not-for-profit organization that has been at the forefront of the movement to transform healthcare from the perspective of patients for more than 45 years.

Hundreds of professionals from across the United States and more than 20 countries attended the Forum, which brought together passionate professionals from around the world dedicated to advancing person-centered care within healthcare.

Qatar delegation was led by HMC's Chief of Patient Experience and Director of Hamad Healthcare Quality Institute, Nasser Al Naimi, along with Dr. Nidal Asaad, CEO and Medical Director of Heart Hospital, and Dr. Huda Hussain Saleh, Executive Director of Women's Wellness and Research Center (WWRC).

During the Forum, HMC's Ambulatory Care Center (ACC) was awarded Gold Certification with Distinction for Leadership and Innovation in Person-Centered Care by Planetree. ACC is first out of five HMC facilities (Communicable Disease Center, Private Nursing Services, Home Healthcare Services, Enaya and Daam Specialized Care center) undergoing recertification for excellence in PCC. With this achievement, ACC has become the first site in the region and fifth in the world to achieve this feat.

“Transforming into a person-centered healthcare organization requires a cultural shift, a process that has been ongoing since we established our partnership with Planetree in 2017. Over the years, we have continued to evolve and collectively change the culture of our work environment as part of our commitment to improving the entire healthcare experience by engaging patients, families, and all levels of staff. I stand proud for what we have achieved as a PCC organization”, added Nasser Al Naimi.

One of the highlight s in the Forum includes ten HMC staff recognized for achieving Fellowship in Person-Centered Care, as evidenced by their professional work of putting person-centered care into action. In addition, the Women's Wellness and Research Center (WWRC) winning the PCC Innovation Award for the implementation of triage-colored cards at WWRC Emergency Department and PCC Best Poster Awards for“Enhancing Patient Experience through Comprehensive Healthcare Access and Support Service Personalized Care and“Reducing Pre-Operative Waiting Time in Daycare Surgery in ACC”.

Other individual awards were given to HMC leaders, Nasser Al Naimi was recognized for his advancement of Person-Centered Care in Qatar, including the Spirit of Planetree Award recipients, Dr. Huda Hussain Saleh, Executive Director of WWRC, and Nadya Al Rauili, Executive Director of Private Nursing Services and Home Healthcare Services, for their individual contributions to cultural transformation and dedication to humanizing the care experience.

Commenting about HMC's commitment to PCC, Dr. Abdulla Al Ansari, Chief Medical Officer of HMC said:“By putting patients and their families at the center of all the decisions we make and by making all services co-designed with the community, our commitment to person-centered care as an organization is in alignment to Qatar's Third National Development Strategy and the National Health Strategy 2024-2030”.

