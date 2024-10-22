RG Kar Scam: CBI Sends Four Hard Disks To Chandigarh CSFL For Examination

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Oct 22 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has sent four hard disks seized from R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata to Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), Chandigarh for examination purposes.

Sources aware of the development said the CBI officials investigating the irregularities case at R.G. Kar feel that several crucial data have been deleted from these hard disks and that is why they have been sent to CSFL, Chandigarh so that the deleted data can be retrieved.

The central agency has sent these hard discs to CSFL, Chandigarh after getting the necessary approval from a special court in Kolkata where the matter of financial irregularities at R.G. Kar is being heard.

Sources said that the investigating officials believe that besides crucial data related to the financial matter, the hard disks might also lead to the deleted footage of the CCTV cameras installed within the R.G. Kar premises.

Already CBI officials are in the process of retrieving the deleted data from the mobile phones of the former controversial principal of R.G. Kar, Sandip Ghosh, and the former SHO of Tala Police Station, Abhijit Mondal.

The investigating officials, sources said, believe that once the deleted data from the two mobile phones and the four hard discs are retrieved, enough evidence will be available to make the case stronger against Ghosh and Mondal.

Sources said that all the conversations between Ghosh and Mondal got recorded since the“auto-call recording mode” was switched on in both their mobile devices. However, all those call recordings were deliberately deleted by both from their devices probably with the intention of destroying the communication records.

The main charges against Ghosh and Mondal are misleading the initial investigation carried out by Kolkata Police before the charge of the probe was handed over to the CBI by the Calcutta High Court and tampering of evidence after the body of the victim was recovered in the morning of August 9.