MHESI Declares Readiness For Thailand Space Week 2024, Gathering Global Space Agencies & Linking“Space-Opportunities”

The event is scheduled for November 7-9 at Impact Muang Thong Thani.

BANGKOK, THAILAND, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On Thursday, 17th October 2024, the of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI), through the Geo-Informatics and Space Development Agency (GISTDA), held a press for Thailand Space Week 2024 under the theme, "Converging Technologies, Connecting People," at the Eastin Grand Hotel Phayathai, Bangkok. At the press conference, MHESI declares readiness for Thailand Space Week 2024, gathering space agencies around the globe to link "Space-Opportunities." Supamas Isarabhakdi, Minister of Higher Education, highlighted the event as a national priority, positioning Thailand as the ASEAN hub for space technology development and economic growth. The event is scheduled from November 7-9 at Impact Muang Thong Thani.The event was organized in collaboration with reputable organizations, including the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand, Siemens, Thaicom, PTT Public Company Limited, iSpace, the Cabinet Office of Japan, and more than 30 other agencies from both domestic and international spheres.It aims to serve as a platform that connects cutting-edge technology with people. It will also provide updates on the latest space trends and the practical applications of space technology today. As the largest space-related event in Southeast Asia, Thailand Space Week is expected to draw significant attention.The event was formally opened by Supamas Isarabhakdi, Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, who emphasized the significance of the gathering.In her speech, Supamas Isarabhakdi, Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI), stated that Thailand Space Week 2024 is a key national event under the government's policy framework to promote the development of new economies, particularly within high-tech industries such as space technology, alongside other related sectors. This policy also includes research and development aimed at advancing national technologies and innovations, acting as a driving force for economic growth and enhancing the nation's global competitiveness. MHESI is committed to making Thailand Space Week an event that both Thai and international attendees eagerly anticipate each year, much like the International Astronautical Congress (IAC) or World Space Week.Minister Supamas further added that the event will feature a variety of beneficial activities, including keynote speeches by top-tier speakers, exhibitions from government and private space sectors, and business matchmaking sessions. These activities are designed to create cooperation between governments, international space agencies, policymakers, experts, and business leaders from around the world. The goal is to highlight Thailand's role as a central hub for space-related businesses and technologies, creating opportunities and benefits for the region.“MHESI, as the main ministry overseeing the country's space technology agencies, intends to leverage Thailand Space Week 2024 as a platform to strengthen collaboration networks with government and private sector partners, as well as academic institutions, both domestically and internationally. This will pave the way for Thailand to emerge as a global leader in space technology and innovation in the future,” Supamas stated.Dr. Pakorn Apaphant, Director of GISTDA, remarked that Thailand Space Week 2024 will showcase the future trends of space technology and their role in driving social and economic growth across Southeast Asia. The event will connect advanced technologies with entrepreneurs and major players in the global space industry, enabling discussions and exchanges with space leaders, experts, business professionals, and investors. The aim is to share experiences, exchange knowledge, and foster joint business development, ultimately positioning Thailand as the gateway to connect space and opportunities from across the globe.This year's event is expected to attract over 4,000 attendees, including representatives from the government, private sector, state enterprises, entrepreneurs, investors, academic institutions, and space technology enthusiasts from both Thailand and abroad. The key highlight of the event will be the keynote, addressed by prominent speakers who will share their insights across various dimensions, including policy, business, and technology. Topics will encompass space exploration, satellite technology, space infrastructure, and applications.Additionally, the event will feature exhibitions on space technologies, demonstrating advancements in cutting-edge technologies, and business matching sessions, which will provide participants with an opportunity to build networks with global space industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and startups. The event is well-suited for those seeking partners in space technology ventures.Dr. Pakorn further emphasized that Thailand Space Week 2024 is set to become a premier destination for global space industry participants, and it is poised to become a key economic driver, elevating Thailand's space technology sector to compete.Supamas is currently highlighting the upcoming event as the national priority, positioning Thailand as the ASEAN hub for space technology development and economic growth.

