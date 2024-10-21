Qatari Specialists To Perform Cardiac Surgeries In Guyana

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) GEORGETOWN, Guyana, (DPI) – President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has announced that specialists from Qatar are expected to arrive in Guyana soon to conduct cardiac surgeries, eliminating the existing case backlog in the country, the head of state announced on Sunday at the sod-turning ceremony for the $6.5 billion new Lethem Regional Hospital in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo).

In the next six months, we're going to work with our international partners to zero the waiting list in cardiac surgery in this country, starting with our pediatric surgeries. This is the real work we're doing,” the president added.“The government aims to prevent a recurrence of the backlog once it is cleared.”

President Ali explained that emphasis is being placed on enhancing primary healthcare, public health education and mental health initiatives.

“We have to now change our lifestyle to avoid these type of surgeries. Whilst we have the facility, the facility is not meant that we must go and push ourselves to get into [it]. The facility must be there as the last option,” president Ali said.

In addition, the president underlined the importance of lifestyle changes and baseline health data for future planning.

“If we have baseline public health information for all our young children and young people, we can plan 30 years ahead, what are some of the things that we will face, how we have to plan our healthcare investment? That is what is important,” the Guyanese leader explained.

Guyana and Qatar have been making considerable strides in deepening bilateral relations. Last month, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) regarding economic, commercial and technical cooperation was signed. The two countries recognise their potential to further strengthen cooperation in various fields including trade, investment, energy, education, health, and culture.

