Enteractive's TODOS Wins German Design Award 2025

21.10.2024 / 13:22 CET/CEST

Enteractive's TODOS Wins German Design Award 2025

Hamburg, 21.10.2024 – Management and staff of Enteractive GmbH, Hamburg, are delighted that their innovative management TODOS () has been awarded the prestigious German Design Award 2025 in the category“Excellent Communications Design - Corporate Identity”. This esteemed recognition highlights the outstanding design quality and innovative power of TODOS.

Developed in response to the growing complexity in the media industry, TODOS is a comprehensive digital platform for moving image content. It unifies all essential processes in a single application: from managing availabilities, subtitles, and dubbing to contract management, budgeting, scheduling, provision, and archiving.

The agency Weissraum, commissioned to develop the digital corporate design and website for TODOS, has masterfully succeeded in capturing both the emotional world of film and the unique technical quality of the product. This successful symbiosis of aesthetics and functionality has now been recognized by the international jury of the German Design Award.

"We are extremely proud that TODOS has been honored with the German Design Award 2025," says Hans D. Henseleit, Managing Director of Enteractive GmbH. "This recognition confirms our vision of creating a product that not only excels technically but also inspires and captivates through its design."

The German Design Award is one of the most renowned design awards worldwide and enjoys high esteem far beyond professional circles. The official award ceremony will take place in early February 2025 in Frankfurt am Main as part of Ambiente 2025.



About Enteractive: Enteractive is one of the leading service providers in the home entertainment industry and has been supporting film rights holders in the exploitation of their content for almost 25 years. In addition to mastering and QC of films and series for digital distribution to global streaming platforms and TV channels or the production of classic physical media, Enteractive also creates localized masters and subtitles in several languages. With the innovative media management platform TODOS, Enteractive provides an efficient way of managing all tasks along the value chain and storing and evaluating metadata and sales reports in a centralized manner.

