Business Clusters Program For Disabled Persons Concludes

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 21 (Petra) – A business cluster development program for persons with disabilities, established by the Micro and Small Enterprises Productivity Development Program (Iqlaa) funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), concluded on Monday. The initiative aims to support the growth and sustainability of projects owned by persons with disabilities.During the closing ceremony, of Social Development Wafa Bani Mustafa underscored the ministry's commitment to the rights of persons with disabilities. She emphasized that the program aligns with the government's broader efforts, in collaboration with international and local partners, to promote inclusive and equitable development.Mustafa noted that the initiative is part of the ministry's strategy to enhance the economic and social rights of persons with disabilities and expand their opportunities for full societal participation.She highlighted the recent signing of two memoranda of understanding between the Ministry, the National Aid Fund, and Mercy Corps within Iqlaa. These agreements aim to empower families benefiting from the Fund, including people with disabilities, shifting them from dependency on aid to productivity, thus contributing to economic development and improving quality of life under the Economic Modernization Vision led by King Abdullah II.USAID Mission Director Leslie Reed emphasized the importance of inclusive development, stating that no country can afford to overlook the potential of qualified individuals. As Jordan embarks on its ambitious reforms, Reed highlighted the need for equal opportunities for everyone, including persons with disabilities, to contribute to the national economy.The Iqlaa program presented its business clusters, showcasing their implementation stages and impact, in the presence of Mercy Corps Jordan Country Director Darius Radcliffe and representatives from the public and private sectors. Mustafa also opened an exhibition where participants displayed their products and services.The program provided intensive training to 38 participants to build their capacity and equip them with the skills, tools, and confidence necessary to advance their businesses.After presenting their business models, 21 participants qualified for the grant application phase, and 11 have already received financial grants to further develop their businesses.