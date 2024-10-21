عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Six Killed, 3 Injured In Traffic Accident In Amman

Six Killed, 3 Injured In Traffic Accident In Amman


10/21/2024 2:05:03 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, October 21 (Petra) -- Six people died and three others were injured in a traffic accident in the Al-Adasiyah area in Amman on Monday.
The Public Security Directorate (PSD) reported that a lorry overturned and hit seven vehicles in the Al-Adasiyah area on the road to the Dead Sea.
Six people died and 3 were injured. A traffic investigation was opened into the accident.

MENAFN21102024000117011021ID1108803349


Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search