Six Killed, 3 Injured In Traffic Accident In Amman

Amman, October 21 (Petra) -- Six people died and three others were in a traffic accident in the Al-Adasiyah area in Amman on Monday.The Public Security Directorate (PSD) reported that a lorry overturned and hit seven in the Al-Adasiyah area on the road to the Dead Sea.Six people died and 3 were injured. A traffic investigation was opened into the accident.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.