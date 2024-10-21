Cadence Bank Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Highlights for the third quarter of 2024 included:



Reported quarterly net income available to common of $134.1 million, or $0.72 per diluted common share, and adjusted net income from continuing operations available to common shareholders,(1) which excludes non-routine income and expenses,(2) of $135.6 million, or $0.73 per diluted common share, which represents an increase of $0.04 per share, or 5.8%, compared to the second quarter of 2024 adjusted net income from continuing operations available to common shareholders.(1)

Achieved quarterly adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations (PPNR)(1) of $189.9 million, which is flat compared to the second quarter of 2024 and up $44.7 million from the third quarter of 2023. Year-to-date, adjusted PPNR(1) is $555.0 million, up $80.6 million or 17.0%, from the same period in 2023.

Period-end loans were flat for the quarter at $33.3 billion as higher levels of payoffs and paydowns offset new origination activity. Year-to-date, net loan growth is $807.0 million or 3.3% annualized.

Grew period-end total deposits by $985.7 million, or 10.4% on an annualized basis. Customer deposits, which exclude brokered deposits and public funds, increased $1.4 billion including approximately $435.0 million in customer overnight sweep activity. Excluding the sweep activity, customer deposits increased approximately $945.0 million in the quarter, or 11.4% annualized.

Continued improvement in net interest margin by 4 basis points to 3.31%, benefiting from improvement in average earning asset mix, stabilized deposit costs and higher loan yields.

Credit metrics reflected 0.26% in annualized net charge-offs, slightly improved from the linked quarter, and a $12.0 million provision for credit losses resulting in a 1.38% allowance for credit losses as a percent of loans.

Repurchased 323,395 shares of Company common stock during the third quarter at a weighted average price of $28.79 per share; regulatory capital remained strong with Common Equity Tier 1 Capital of 12.3% and Total Capital of 14.5%. Tangible book value per common share(1) increased to $21.68 per share at September 30, 2024, up $1.60 per share compared to the second quarter of 2024, while tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets(1) increased to 8.28% at September 30, 2024.

"Our third quarter results reflect another good quarter with strong operating performance, highlighted by favorable deposit trends, improvement in our net interest margin, and continued disciplined expense management," remarked Dan Rollins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cadence Bank. "From a balance sheet standpoint, we were very pleased with our team's continued success in growing deposits across the franchise, while keeping the increase in total cost of deposits to just two basis points.

Our loan pipelines continue to be robust, reflecting the strong economies in our footprint; however, elevated payoffs and paydowns resulted in total loans being flat linked quarter. Importantly, our net interest income and net interest margin continued to exhibit growth, and our expenses and credit quality results remained in line with expectations."

Earnings Summary

All adjusted financial results discussed herein are adjusted results from continuing operations.(3)

For the third quarter of 2024, the Company reported net income available to common shareholders of $134.1 million, or $0.72 per diluted common share, compared to $90.2 million, or $0.49 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2023 and $135.1 million, or $0.73 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted net income available to common shareholders from continuing operations(1) increased to $135.6 million, or $0.73 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2024, compared with $97.6 million, or $0.53 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2023 and $127.9 million, or $0.69 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2024.

Additionally, the Company reported adjusted PPNR from continuing operations(1) of $189.9 million, or 1.58% of average assets on an annualized basis, for the third quarter of 2024, which is consistent with the second quarter of 2024, and an increase of $44.7 million or 30.7% compared to the same quarter of 2023.

These notable increases in financial performance were driven by net interest margin expansion, fee revenue growth, and continued disciplined expense management.



Net Interest Revenue

Net interest revenue increased to $361.5 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $329.0 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $356.3 million for the second quarter of 2024. The net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) improved to 3.31% for the third quarter of 2024, compared with 2.98% for the third quarter of 2023 and 3.27% for the second quarter of 2024.

Net interest revenue increased $5.1 million, or 1.4%, compared to the second quarter of 2024 as the Company continues to benefit from improved average earning asset mix, upward repricing in the loan portfolio and slowed pressure on deposit costs.

Purchase accounting accretion revenue was $3.0 million for both the third quarter of 2024 and the second quarter of 2024, respectively. Average earning assets declined slightly to $43.5 billion, as growth in average loans of $334.3 million was offset by lower excess cash.

Yield on net loans, loans held for sale and leases, excluding accretion, was 6.61% for the third quarter of 2024, up 5 basis points from 6.56% for the second quarter of 2024. Investment securities yielded 3.04% in the third quarter of 2024, down 15 basis points from 3.19% in the second quarter of 2024 due to both increased fair values of the portfolio as well as maturing higher yielding securities in the quarter. The yield on total interest earning assets increased to 5.92% for the third quarter of 2024, up 2 basis points from 5.90% for the second quarter of 2024.

The average cost of total deposits was relatively stable at 2.55% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 2.53% for the second quarter of 2024.

While there was some mix shift between deposit product types, interest bearing demand and money market as well as savings costs were flat linked quarter and time deposit costs declined slightly.

Total interest-bearing liabilities cost was 3.47% for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 3.45% for the second quarter of 2024.

Balance Sheet Activity

Loans and leases, net of unearned income, were flat at $33.3 billion compared to the second quarter of 2024. A decline in non-real estate C&I loans was offset by growth in owner occupied C&I, income producing CRE and residential mortgage loans.



Total deposits were $38.8 billion as of September 30, 2024, an increase of $985.7 million from the prior quarter. The third quarter's increase included a decline of $568.0 million in public funds to $3.7 billion, and a $174.0 million increase in brokered deposits to $626.0 million at September 30, 2024.

Core customer deposits, which excludes brokered deposits and public funds, reflected organic growth of approximately $1.4 billion compared to June 30, 2024.

However, approximately $435 million of this increase in non-interest bearing deposits was temporary in nature at quarter end driven by timing of overnight customer sweep activity.



The September

30, 2024 loan to deposit ratio was 85.7% and securities to total assets was 15.9%, reflecting continued strong liquidity. Noninterest bearing deposits increased to 23.8% of total deposits at the end of the third quarter of 2024 from 22.7% at June 30, 2024.

Excluding the aforementioned approximately $435 million in overnight customer sweep activity, noninterest bearing deposits to total deposits were flat compared to the prior quarter.

Stabilization in this mix has positively impacted both the net interest margin and cost of deposits trends.



Total investment securities declined $0.1 billion during the third quarter of 2024 to $7.8 billion at September 30, 2024. Cash, due from balances and deposits at the Federal Reserve increased $1.4 billion to $4.0 billion at September 30, 2024.

However, from an average balance perspective, cash, due from balances and deposits at the Federal Reserve declined $0.6 billion linked quarter as the Company continues to use excess liquidity to fund loan growth and reduce reliance on higher cost funding.

In June 2024, the Company called $138.9 million in fixed-to-floating subordinated debt at par.

This debt was yielding 5.65%; however, was set to reprice to a weighted-average rate of SOFR+3.76% after the June call date. In November 2024, the Company anticipates calling $215.2 million in fixed-to-floating subordinated debt at par.

This debt is currently yielding 4.125% and is set to reprice at SOFR+2.73% after the November call date.

Credit Results, Provision for Credit Losses and Allowance for Credit Losses

Net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2024 were

$22.2 million, or 0.26% of average net loans and leases on an annualized basis, compared with net charge-offs of $34.2 million, or 0.42% of average net loans and leases on an annualized basis, for the third quarter of 2023 and net charge-offs of $22.6 million, or 0.28% of average net loans and leases on an annualized basis, for the second quarter of 2024.

Net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2024 were primarily in the C&I portfolio and a significant portion of the credits were specifically reserved for in prior quarters.

The provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2024 was $12.0 million, compared with $17.0 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $22.0 million for the second quarter of 2024. The allowance for credit losses of $460.9 million at September 30, 2024 declined slightly to 1.38% of total loans and leases compared to 1.41% of total loans and leases at June 30, 2024.

Total nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets were 0.57% at September

30, 2024 compared to 0.32% at September 30, 2023 and 0.46% at June 30, 2024. Total nonperforming loans and leases as a percent of loans and leases, net were 0.82% at September 30, 2024, compared to 0.46% at September 30, 2023 and 0.65% at June

30, 2024.

The linked quarter increase in nonperforming loans represents migration of a limited number of credits that were previously identified as criticized.

Other real estate owned and other repossessed assets was $5.4 million at September

30, 2024 compared to the September 30, 2023 balance of $2.9 million and the June

30, 2024 balance of $4.8 million.

Criticized loans represented 2.64% of loans at September 30, 2024 compared to 2.71% at September 30, 2023 and 2.51% at June 30, 2024, while classified loans were 2.09% at September 30, 2024 compared to 2.10% at September 30, 2023 and 2.09% at June 30, 2024.

Criticized and classified loan totals continue to remain below the most recent peak levels at March 31, 2023.

Noninterest Revenue

Noninterest revenue was $85.9 million for the third quarter of 2024 compared with $74.0 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $100.7 million for the second quarter of 2024.

Adjusted noninterest revenue(1) for the third quarter of 2024 was $88.8 million, compared with $80.6 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $85.7 million for the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted noninterest revenue(1) for the third quarter of 2024 excludes $2.9 million in securities losses while adjusted noninterest revenue(1) for the third quarter of 2023 excludes $6.7 million of facility and signage write-downs associated with branch closures and adjusted noninterest revenue(1) for the second quarter of 2024 excludes a gain of $15.0 million associated with the sale of businesses, primarily related to the sale of Cadence Business Solutions, LLC during the second quarter of 2024 (see Key Transactions below).

Wealth management revenue was $24.1 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared with $24.0 million for the second quarter of 2024 as seasonal declines in trust revenue were offset by growth in advisory and brokerage fees.

Credit card, debit card and merchant fee revenue was $12.6 million for the third quarter of 2024, relatively consistent with $12.8

million for the second quarter of 2024.

Deposit service charge revenue was $18.8 million for the third quarter of 2024, which represents an increase compared to $17.7 million for the second quarter of 2024 including an increase in account analysis revenue.

Mortgage production and servicing revenue totaled $8.2 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared with $9.9 million for the second quarter of 2024 due to slower originations. Mortgage origination volume for the third quarter of 2024 was $732.3 million, compared with

$758.4 million for the second quarter of 2024.

The net MSR valuation adjustment, net of the related hedge, was a negative $7.0 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared with a negative $3.7 million for the second quarter of 2024.

Other noninterest revenue was $32.1 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $40.1 million for the second quarter of 2024.

Other noninterest revenue for the second quarter of 2024 included the $15.0 million gain on sale of businesses. Excluding this gain, other noninterest revenue increased $7.1 million linked quarter including increases in credit related fees, SBA income and other miscellaneous revenue.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2024 was $259.4 million, compared with $274.4 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $256.7 million for the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted noninterest expense(1) for the third quarter of 2024 was $260.4 million, compared with $264.2 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $251.1 million for the second quarter of 2024.

Adjusted noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2024 excludes a benefit of $1.2 million associated with an adjustment to the estimated FDIC deposit insurance special assessment. The adjusted efficiency ratio(1) was 57.7% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 56.7% for the second quarter of 2024 and 64.4% for the third quarter of 2023.

The $9.2 million, or 3.7%, linked quarter increases in adjusted noninterest expense(1) was driven by increases in salaries and employee benefits expense as well as other noninterest expense.

Salaries and employee benefits expense increased $4.2 million compared to the second quarter of 2024 primarily as a result of

the Company's annual merit increases being effective on July 1, 2024.

Other noninterest expense increased $7.6 million compared to the second quarter of 2024.

This increase was driven partially by an increase of $2.9 million in legal expense as second quarter of 2024 included higher recoveries of legal costs.

The remainder of the increase was the result of small increases in various miscellaneous expenses combined with second quarter 2024 results including benefits associated with certain items including operational loss recoveries.

Capital Management

Total shareholders' equity was $5.6 billion at September 30, 2024 compared with $4.4 billion at September 30, 2023 and $5.3 billion at June 30, 2024.

Estimated regulatory capital ratios at September

30, 2024 included Common Equity Tier 1 capital of 12.3%, Tier 1 capital of 12.7%, Total risk-based capital of 14.5%, and Tier 1 leverage capital of 10.1%. During the third quarter of 2024, the Company repurchased 323,395 shares of Company common stock at an average price of $28.79 per share.

The company has 8.8 million shares remaining on its current share repurchase authorization, which expires on December 31, 2024.

Outstanding common shares were 182.3 million as of September 30, 2024.

Summary

Rollins concluded, "Our results for the third quarter as well as year-to-date 2024 reflect steady improvement in our financial performance through disciplined balance sheet growth and strong core deposit retention, expansion in our net interest margin, stable credit quality, and enhanced operating efficiency. As always, it is rewarding to see all of our teammates' hard work and focus on serving our customers and communities continue to produce positive results."

Key Transactions

Effective May 17, 2024, the Company completed the sale of Cadence Business Solutions, its payroll processing business unit, resulting in a net gain on sale of approximately $12 million.

The impact on both revenues and expenses is not material. The payroll processing unit had previously been part of Cadence Insurance, Inc., prior to its sale in November 2023.

Effective November 30, 2023, the Company completed the sale of its insurance subsidiary, Cadence Insurance, to Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. for approximately $904 million. The Transaction resulted in net capital creation of approximately $625 million, including a net gain on sale of approximately $525 million.

The gain along with Cadence Insurance's historical financial results for periods prior to the divestiture have been reflected in the consolidated financial statements as discontinued operations.

Additionally, current and prior period adjusted earnings exclude the impact of discontinued operations.



