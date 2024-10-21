Omnex Acquires Futurepast

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 17, 2024,

Omnex Engineering and Management (Omnex), an Ann Arbor, Michigan-based firm, announced the of Futurepast, Inc., an Arlington, Virginia-based company that provides greenhouse consulting, training, and auditing services.

Omnex president Chad Kymal stated that Futurepast will be integrated into Omnex's Secure, Safe, and Sustain (Omnex S3) business unit, and that Futurepast's John Shideler will assume the role of Managing Director of Sustainability Services.

According to Kymal "Omnex's S3 and Futurepast would like to support a Net Zero World helping our customers and the world transition into a future that balances the needs of the present with those of the future. S3 and Futurepast will provide training and verification services to support Omnex's customers' as well as the world's aspiration to Net Zero Carbon. In addition, Omnex S3 supports the transition to eMobility by providing product certification for Automotive Functional Safety and Cybersecurity.

Hence the collective vision and mission of Safety, Security, and Sustainability.

According to Kymal, "we are indeed fortunate to have one of the world's experts in greenhouse gases (GHG) and Net Zero join Omnex."

Shideler stated that, saying, "Folding the mission of Futurepast into the Omnex group will add scale to our business operations and increase the level of services available to clients. It is a win-win for our customers and for the two companies."

In August, Futurepast achieved accreditation from the ANSI National Accreditation Board as a validation and verification body, and it serves clients across North America and globally.

Omnex has 12 offices worldwide and provides services across 40 countries globally. We are thrilled to partner with Futurepast as we aim to make a real difference in reducing companies' carbon footprints.

SOURCE Omnex

