Amir Meets President Of The Chamber Of Deputies Of Italy
Date
10/21/2024 10:02:30 AM
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met today with H E Lorenzo Fontana, President of the Chamber of Deputies of Italy, at the Council's headquarters in the Montecitorio Palace in the capital, Rome.
During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to develop them, in addition to discussing a number of topics of mutual interest.
The meeting was attended by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, and a number of Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying His Highness the Amir, and from the Italian side, a number of senior officials of the Council.
