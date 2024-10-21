J&K Media Delegation Tours Telangana Institutions

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Hyderabad- A delegation representing various media outlets of Jammu and Srinagar are on a five day visit of various central institutions based in Telangana. The tour is sponsored by Press Information Bureau (PIB).

Delegation, led by Tariq Rather, Deputy Director of PIB Srinagar, visited the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) in Hyderabad on Monday.

The delegation was briefed about the activities of INCOIS by the senior scientist. INCOIS is an autonomous body under the of Earth Sciences providing a range of services including potential fishing zones advisory, storm surge warnings, ocean state forecasts, coral bleaching alerts, tsunami early warnings.

Dr. Tummala Srinivasa Kumar, the Director of INCOIS, shared with the delegation how the organization delivers ocean data, information, and advisory services to various sectors such as society, industry, the government, and the scientific community, through sustained ocean observations and continual improvements in information management and ocean modeling. The delegation also received insights from Ajay Kumar, Scientist D, INCOIS, about the organization's role in providing ocean information and advisory services during disastrous events like tsunamis and storm surges.

The media tour aims to provide the participants with a comprehensive understanding of key Central government institutions and landmarks in Hyderabad & Telangana.

PIB Jammu & Kashmir is organizing this tour under the Central Sector Scheme 'Development Communication & Information Dissemination' to give the media persons the opportunity to witness the development of various GOI schemes in Telangana.

Earlier in the day, the delegation visited PIB Hyderabad, where Shruti Patil, Additional Director General, briefed them about PIBs functioning in Telangana. She expressed that the press tour will offer the media in J & K a chance to witness the development of various government of India schemes in Telangana. Dr Manas Krishnakanth, Deputy Director & other officials of PIB Hyderabad also accompanied the media delegation.

Media delegation is scheduled to call on various ministers and Governor of the state also in next two days besides visiting several other institutions and cultural and historical sites of Hyderabad.

