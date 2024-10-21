New Ambassador Of Japan Arrives In Kyiv
Date
10/21/2024 8:09:34 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The new Ambassador of Japan to Ukraine, Masashi Nakagome, has arrived in Kyiv.
A photo of the diplomat's meeting at the Kyiv railway station was posted on social media platform X by the Embassy of Japan in Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.
“We are pleased to welcome the new Ambassador of Japan to Ukraine, Masashi Nakagome. With his many years of experience in diplomacy and international relations, he is ready to continue strengthening the ties between Japan and Ukraine,” the diplomatic mission said.
Earlier, the embassy announced that Ambassador Kuninori Matsuda completed his diplomatic mission to Ukraine on October 13 and returned to Japan.
As reported by Ukrinform, on October 2, President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Ambassador of Japan Kuninori Matsuda and thanked him for building unprecedentedly meaningful and strong relations between the two countries.
Photo: Embassy of Japan in Ukraine
MENAFN21102024000193011044ID1108802576
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.