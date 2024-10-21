New Ambassador Of Japan Arrives In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The new Ambassador of Japan to Ukraine, Masashi Nakagome, has arrived in Kyiv.

A photo of the diplomat's meeting at the Kyiv railway station was posted on social X by the Embassy of Japan in Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

“We are pleased to welcome the new Ambassador of Japan to Ukraine, Masashi Nakagome. With his many years of experience in and international relations, he is ready to continue strengthening the ties between Japan and Ukraine,” the mission said.

Earlier, the embassy announced that Ambassador Kuninori Matsuda completed his diplomatic mission to Ukraine on October 13 and returned to Japan.

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 2, President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Ambassador of Japan Kuninori Matsuda and thanked him for building unprecedentedly meaningful and strong relations between the two countries.

Photo: Embassy of Japan in Ukraine