Pakistani Pres. Assents Constitution Amendment Bill

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Oct 21 (KUNA) -- President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari has given his assent to the Bill, 2024, turning it into an Act, dealing with matters related to judiciary.

According to the President House, The Constitution (26th Amendment) Act, 2024 has been notified in the Gazette of Pakistan. Earlier, the amendment became law after the approval of both houses of the Parliament. The ruling coalition succeeded in passing the much-debated 26th amendment with a two-thirds majority in both the Senate and the National Assembly.

The 26th Amendment brings changes to the Constitution related to the matters, powers of the apex court and the appointment of the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

After the approval, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif has said the passage of the 26th constitutional amendment is an excellent manifestation of national solidarity and consensus. He expressed the confidence this legislation will ensure easy and speedy justice to the common man. He was confident that this amendment will secure and strengthen the country's future. The Prime Minister said that the political parties, while rising above their personal interests and egos, move forward in the best national interest, thanking coalition partners for supporting the amendment. (end)

