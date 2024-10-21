MPAY ACQUIRES WEB PAYROLL & TAX SOLUTIONS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Expanding National Footprint in Payroll Services

CORNELIUS, N.C., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MPAY, a leading provider of payroll and human capital management solutions, has announced the of Web Payroll & Tax Solutions, effective October 1, 2024. This strategic acquisition reinforces MPAY's commitment to expanding its product offerings and delivering even greater value to businesses of all sizes to clients nationwide though it's Payroll Service Bureau, Payentry.

This acquisition marks another milestone in MPAY's strategic growth plan and further strengthens its position as a leading provider in the payroll and HR solutions industry. This acquisition is MPAY's third transaction in 2024, preceded by Payroll Resource Group in April and Southland Data Processing in July.

"The acquisition of Web Payroll & Tax Solutions marks our third transaction this year and reflects MPAY's strategic vision for growth,"

states Geoffrey R. Duke, Chief Executive Officer.

"Each acquisition strengthens our internal team and enhances our ability to provide innovative services. The July acquisition of Southland Data Processing expanded our presence in the California market, while this latest milestone reinforces our commitment to growing in Texas. Together, these moves represent our dedication to delivering exceptional value to our partners and clients as we expand our national footprint."

Web Payroll has been a Payentry licensee since its inception in 2007, making the strategic acquisition a consistent platform for clients who will benefit from access to enhanced services and an expanded support team.

"After years of building and serving our incredible clients, it was important for me to partner with an established, experienced provider who shares our values and commitment to service," states Cynthia Mata, Owner of Web Payroll & Tax Solutions. "The acquisition by MPAY ensures our clients will continue to receive the personalized care they are accustomed to, with the added benefits of enhanced technology and expanded resources. I'm confident this partnership will provide new opportunities for growth, both for our clients and the team that has supported them over the years."

Clients of both Payentry and Web Payroll can expect a seamless transition with no disruption to their current services. The acquisition will enable the combined companies to offer expanded capabilities and increased support to help businesses manage their payroll, HR, insurance benefits, retirement plans, and workforce management operations.

For more information about MPAY and Payentry, please visit and .

About Web Payroll & Tax Solutions:

Established in 2007, Web Payroll & Tax Solutions has been one of the fastest growing payroll providers in the San Antonio, Texas market, servicing clients throughout the United States. Web Payroll specializes in payroll solutions and digital payment processing, offering businesses modern tools to manage employee compensation with ease and accuracy. Web Payroll is known for its user-friendly technology and commitment to customer satisfaction.

About MPAY:

MPAY is a privately held corporation founded in 1994. MPAY is a leading provider of payroll and human capital management solutions committed to delivering innovative technology and support to the Millennium licensees and their business clients throughout the United States. The Company is focused on delivering payroll management systems through its software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering, Payentry.

