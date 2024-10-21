Ferry dock mishap murders seven in US

(MENAFN) A devastating accident occurred on Saturday in Georgia, where a ferry dock walkway collapsed, resulting in the deaths of at least seven individuals and leaving several others hospitalized. According to local authorities, the incident took place on Sapelo Island, roughly 60 miles south of the mainland, and has shocked the community.



The Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reported that eight people were hospitalized following the collapse, with at least six suffering from critical injuries. The accident involved a gangway connecting an outer dock, where board the ferry, to an onshore dock. When the walkway buckled, approximately 20 people fell into the Atlantic waters below.



Tyler Jones, a spokesperson for the DNR, explained that rescue teams from the U.S. Coast Guard, McIntosh County Fire Department, and other agencies promptly initiated search efforts for any survivors. He added that a group of engineers and experts is scheduled to arrive on Sunday to investigate the cause of this tragic incident.



Importantly, Jones clarified that the collapse was not due to any collision with a boat or other vessels, stating, “The thing just collapsed. We don’t know why.”



The accident coincided with a significant community event on the island. Residents and visitors had gathered to celebrate Cultural Day, an annual occasion hosted by the Hog Hammock Community, a group descended from African American slaves known as Gullah-Geechee. This community has maintained much of its African heritage, including a distinctive dialect, owing to the island's historical isolation.



As investigations continue, the local community mourns the loss of life and reflects on the tragic circumstances surrounding this accident. The focus remains on providing support to the affected families and ensuring the safety of ferry operations in the future.

