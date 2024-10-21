Industry News In Brief (October 21, 2024)

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - The Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) has announced its 2025 board of directors. Heide Harrell has been elected chair and will join eight other members serving in officer and director positions starting January 1. Harrell is currently the Director of Communications for Central Arkansas Water. Prior to Central Arkansas Water, Harrell was VP and Communications Director of the private wealth management division at Stephens. Other electees include Kevin Waetke as treasurer, Teresa Valerio Parrot as secretary, and regional directors John Palmer, Cayce Myers, Paula L. Pedene, Chuck Wallington, Andrea Gils Monzón, and Sam Sims.



NEW YORK - Kaplow Communications has deepened its support for Project Morry, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering under-resourced youth, with the introduction of the Gloria Kaplow Arts & Creativity Program. This new initiative honors the late Gloria Kaplow, mother of CEO and founder Liz Kaplow. Designed to inspire and nurture the creative potential of young students, the program aligns with Kaplow Communications' belief in the transformative power of creativity and self-expression. The program provides Project Morry students with an outlet for self-expression, fostering creative growth and personal development.



WASHINGTON - C&M International has rebranded to Crowell Global Advisors (CGA) to reflect its growth and commitment to helping clients navigate the complex geopolitical landscape. With an expanded team of former C-suite executives, senior government officials, and industry veterans, CGA will continue to provide strategic counsel and international trade consulting to clients across industries.

