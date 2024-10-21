عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait FM Receives Copy Of Peru Envoy's Credentials


10/21/2024 2:08:06 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 21 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya received a copy of the credentials of Peru's Ambassador to the State of Kuwait Carlos Enrique Tomas Jimenez Gil-Fortoul at the Ministry on Monday.
During the reception, the minister wished the new ambassador the best of luck and further development and prosperity for bilateral relations. (end)
sam





MENAFN21102024000071011013ID1108800657


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search