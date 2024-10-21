Kuwait FM Receives Copy Of Peru Envoy's Credentials

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 21 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya received a copy of the credentials of Peru's Ambassador to the State of Kuwait Carlos Enrique Tomas Jimenez Gil-Fortoul at the on Monday. During the reception, the minister wished the new ambassador the best of luck and further development and prosperity for bilateral relations. (end) sam

