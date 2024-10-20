Egypt, Romania Calls For Granting Palestine Full UN Membership

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 20 (KUNA) -- Egypt and Romania called on Sunday for granting Palestine a full UN membership and on the importance ending the Israeli aggression against Gaza, as well as to resolve the ongoing presidential deadlock in Lebanon.

This came in a joint press by Egypt of Foreign Affairs Badr Abdelatty and his Romanian counterpart Luminita Odobescu in Cairo.

Abdelatty expressed rejection of Israel's demand for UNIFIL forces to withdraw from their positions and rejected any external guardianship over the Lebanese people in electing presidency.

Abdelatty clarified that the discussion included reviewing Egypt's efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and reach an agreement for the release of captives and detainees, in cooperation with Qatar and the United States.

For her part, Romanian Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu emphasized that Egypt is a key player in peace and stability in the Middle East and Africa, commending Egypt's efforts to mediate a ceasefire in Gaza and facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid.

In addition, she discussed with Abdelatty the water issue, highlighting the existential nature of the problem to Egypt.

Odobescu emphasized that Egypt is a historic partner to Romania in Africa and globally, as they both discussed enhancing bilateral cooperation in the field of education. (end)

maha







MENAFN20102024000071011013ID1108799821