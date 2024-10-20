Boquete, In Panama's Highlands, Offers Many Jewels To Visitors

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Among Boquete's newest gems is El Parque Biblioteca, the Library Park.

Under the auspices of the Library Foundation, the park project took nearly 8 hectares of swamp and scrubland and transformed it into a tranquil oasis running along the creek to the fast-moving Caldera River.

With paved walking paths woven between the various waterways, the park has become home to a vast array of wildlife and greenery.

The Koi and the multi-colored ducks share ponds with turtles of all sizes delighting the children and adults.

The natural beauty of this tree-filled area has become a favorite backdrop for family picnics, wedding pictures and yes, grabbing a nook with a book.

Scattered throughout the park are“Little Libraries” where people are encouraged to“take one and leave one” book for the next person.

Benches and tables provide plenty of seating and many have been dedicated to friends and family as a way to raise awareness and necessary funds for the Park's continued expansion.



The Park is still in its infancy but is growing and thriving by building a donor base through its fundraising arm, Amigos del Parque or Friends of the Park.

The Park does not receive civic or municipal funding but relies on donations from corporations, foundations and the public.

Thanks to an anonymous donor, the Endowment Fund will be matched dollar for dollar up to a million dollars.

Another anonymous donor has donated the funding for a meditation garden near the South entrance to the park; the plans are now in the landscape design phase but moving forward steadily.

The park has never stopped growing since its inception two years ago. One of the centerpieces is the striking stone bridge dedicated this year and will become one of the most popular spots for all sorts of photography.

The scenery presents the perfect backdrop, so much so, that world class photographer John Maher will present an exhibition of park pictures with the Boquete photography club after the first of the year.



Future plans include more bathrooms, a small amphitheater, a plant nursery, an outdoor education classroom and more parking.

All the plans are dependent on the successful fundraising efforts of the Amigos del Parque, Friends of the Park.

Donors can sponsor a park bench, a tree, or a wall plaque. Donors can also underwrite more major projects like an irrigation system or a construction project.

In addition to current needs, the Amigos del Parque committee is raising money for an endowment fund to ensure the future of our beautiful new park.

If you are visiting Boquete don't miss one of its most beautiful, free attractions:

El Parque de Biblioteca Boquete just a few blocks from the Library in the middle of town.

You won't be disappointed.

More information about the history of the area and ways you can donate can be found on the website: .

Boquete, in the highlands of Panama's coffee country, indeed offers many jewels to visitors and residents alike.

