Two Migrant Workers Killed In Central Kashmir's Ganderbal
Date
10/20/2024 10:12:43 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Two migrant workers were killed and three others injured in a terror attack at Gagangir area of Central Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Sunday evening, officials said.
An official said that terrorists attacked non J&K residents at Gagangir in which two workers were killed and three others injured.
“Security forces have cordoned off the area and they have trapped the terrorists,” the officials said.
A top Police official confirmed the terror incident at Gagangir stating that the area has been cordoned.
A massive operation is under way to ensure that the terrorists are
neutralised and that they don't flee.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah wrote on X that“very sad news of a dastardly & cowardly attack on non-local labourers at Gagangir in Sonamarg region.
These people were working on a key infrastructure project in the area two have been killed & 2-3 more have been injured in this militant attack. I strongly condemn this attack on unarmed innocent people & send my condolences to their loved ones”
