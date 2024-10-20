Two Migrant Workers Killed In Central Kashmir's Ganderbal

An official said that terrorists attacked non J&K residents at Gagangir in which two workers were killed and three others injured.

“Security forces have cordoned off the area and they have trapped the terrorists,” the officials said.

A top official confirmed the terror incident at Gagangir stating that the area has been cordoned.

A massive operation is under way to ensure that the terrorists are

neutralised and that they don't flee.



Meanwhile, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah wrote on X that“very sad news of a dastardly & cowardly attack on non-local labourers at Gagangir in Sonamarg region.

These people were working on a key infrastructure project in the area two have been killed & 2-3 more have been injured in this militant attack. I strongly condemn this attack on unarmed innocent people & send my condolences to their loved ones”

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now