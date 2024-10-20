Kuwait PM Receives Bahrain FM At Seif Palace

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 20 (KUNA) -- the Prime Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and in the presence of the Foreign Minister, Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, received Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Abdullatif Al-Zayani and his delegation on Sunday at Seif Palace.

The Bahraini Foreign Minister's visit to Kuwait was to attend the 11th session of the Kuwaiti-Bahraini high joint committee.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed the strong and bilateral relations between Kuwait and Bahrain, discussing ways to enhance close cooperation across various fields to promote further progress and prosperity for both countries and their peoples.

The meeting was also attended by Head of the Prime Minister's Diwan Abdulaziz Dakhil Al-Dakhil, Kuwait's Ambassador to Bahrain Sheikh Thamer Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and the Assistant Foreign Minister for GCC Affairs, Ambassador Najib Al-Bader. (end)

