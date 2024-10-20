QC Attends Islamic Chamber Meetings In Istanbul

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani, Chairman of Qatar Chamber, led the Chamber's delegation participating in the 37th meeting of the Board of Directors, the 40th meeting of the General Assembly, and the 3rd meeting of the Executive Committee of the Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development (ICCD), held recently in Istanbul.

The Chamber's delegation included board members Dr Mohamed bin Jawahar Al Mohamed, Abdulrahman Abduljaleel Al Abdulghani, and Abdulla bin Mohamed Al Emadi.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim praised the ICCD's key role in fostering economic and trading cooperation among Islamic countries, emphasizing that these countries are rich in natural and human resources. He underscored Qatar's support for efforts aimed at enhancing economic cooperation among Islamic countries, noting that by establishing strong partnerships and developing effective trade agreements, these countries can improve their competitiveness in global markets.