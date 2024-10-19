Ministry Of Education Honours Top Tomouh Programme Students

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) yesterday honoured 120 students from both genders who had excelled in Tomouh Programme for the academic year 2023-2024.

After honouring the students, Undersecretary of MoEHE Dr. Ibrahim bin Saleh Al Nuaimi told QNA that since its inception during the academic year 2009-2010, the programme has succeeded in encouraging and attracting the students at Qatar University's College of Education to embark on education career and be significant talents in supplying MoEHE with male and female teachers.

Al Nuaimi said the number of female students who pivoted toward the education career has been the most substantial one since the start of the academic year, but recently there has been an increase in the number of students who are willing to embark on the teaching profession by virtue of the incentives and privileges the programme offers to its affiliates, along with the awareness campaigns MoEHE organises at schools to promote the programme and urge students to enrol in order to have a pivotal role in human development.

He affirmed that MoEHE has embarked on expanding the programme further, especially that there are other programmes in the pedagogical field which are intended to draw teachers from both genders, primarily at Lusail University and will soon start at the University of Doha for Science and Technology.

Al Nuaimi said that the programme would go global to attract students who study educational majors abroad under its umbrella, affirming that today's celebration of the excelled students aimed at honouring, catalysing and connecting them with MoEHE who will join this Ministry after graduation to be a significant adjunct to the educational and pedagogical career in Qatar and have a profound role in the sustainable development.

Acting Director of the Scholarships Department at MoEHE Noura Al Ansari congratulated the honourees for their excellence.