Qatar, A Leading Global Medical Tourism Destination

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar has positioned itself as a premium global destination for medical tourism, Qatar Chamber board member Ibtihaj al-Ahmadani, told the recent '16th Arab-German Forum,' organised by the Arab-German Chamber of Commerce (Ghorfa) in Berlin.

The forum, which focused on exploring Arab-German cooperation opportunities in the healthcare sector, witnessed broad participation from German officials, Arab chambers' representatives, decision-makers, experts, business owners, and stakeholders in the healthcare industry.

Al-Ahmadani, who is also Qatar Chamber's Health Committee chairperson, highlighted the development of a wide range of healthcare facilities in the country, including state-of-the-art hospitals, health centres, sanatoriums, and resorts offering advanced treatments.

Speaking at a panel titled 'Strategic Alliances in Medical Tourism: Enhancing Healthcare Experiences and Economic Opportunities between Arab Countries and Germany', she presented Qatar's leading medical tourism institutions.

She noted that Zulal Wellness Resort is one of Qatar's leading institutions in the medical tourism sector. Only recently, the resort was honoured as 'Wellness Retreat of the Year' at the Destination Deluxe Awards 2024 held in Bangkok.

Al-Ahmadani also highlighted Aspetar Hospital, emphasising that it is a globally recognised, specialised orthopaedic and sports medicine hospital, the first of its kind in the Middle East. With a global team of experts, surgeons, and researchers, Aspetar provides top-level, comprehensive medical treatment to athletes and the public in a state-of-the-art facility, setting new international standards.

She underscored Qatar's significant developments in the healthcare sector, saying it fosters cooperation and exchanging expertise with leading countries, and emphasised that Germany is one of the most advanced and distinguished in this field.

Al-Ahmadani noted that there are numerous opportunities for collaboration between Qatari and German companies, adding that Qatar is keen to attract German investments in the health sector and incorporate advanced German technology through partnerships and alliances.

“Qatar Chamber is inviting German companies to explore the Qatari market and enhance their cooperation with Qatari companies through joint ventures, whether in Qatar or Germany,” she added.

