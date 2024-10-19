Aquaculture And Fish Health Training Launched In Kashmir

(MENAFN- KNN India) Srinagar, Oct 19 (KNN)

The Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and of Kashmir (SKUAST-K) recently launched two comprehensive training programmes.



The initiatives, sponsored by the of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME), of India, are being conducted by the university's Division of Aquatic Animal Management (AAHM) at the Faculty of Fisheries.

The training programmes, which began in mid-October 2024, focus on crucial aspects of aquaculture and fish health management.



The first programme, 'Aquaculture Production Rates vs Best Health Management Practices,' commenced on October 15, while the second, 'Fish Disease Diagnosis & Health Management in Cold Water Fisheries,' started on October 17.



Both programmes are designed to run for six weeks, providing participants with in-depth knowledge and practical skills.

Inaugural sessions for these programmes were held at local Panchayat Ghars in Rangil and Shuhama, located in Ganderbal district.



Each programme has attracted approximately 25 participants from various backgrounds, indicating a broad interest in fisheries and aquaculture education across the region.

Dr. Asifa Wali, Assistant Professor and Programme Coordinator, outlined the objectives of the training sessions during the inaugural events.



She emphasised the critical role of health management in enhancing the fisheries sector's productivity and sustainability.



These training programmes represent a collaborative effort between academic institutions and government bodies to boost skills and knowledge in the fisheries sector.



By focusing on health management practices and disease diagnosis, particularly in cold water fisheries, the initiative aims to address specific challenges faced by aquaculture practitioners in the Kashmir region.

