(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Global Compliance Applications (CSE: APP) (OTCQB: FUAPF) announced that Green TV (“CGTV”), a streaming dedicated to U.S. veterans, is now available on Roku, TV, and Apple TV, reaching over 168 million potential viewers. CGTV provides veterans with unique content, product advertising, and Uplift coupons integrated into ads, offering exclusive discounts on cannabis and CBD products. By targeting veterans-a population where 78% have used medical cannabis-CGTV connects businesses with a niche, engaged audience while supporting veteran-focused initiatives like the Grunt Style Foundation.

To view the full press release, visit

About Global Compliance Applications Corp.

Global Compliance Applications Corp. (“GCAC”) is a global leader in designing and developing innovative blockchain technologies and machine learning solutions to improve real-world businesses. GCAC's leading solution, Efixii, is an Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain and EVM programming functionality on par with other Layer-2 systems. GCAC connects product producers, distributors, manufacturers, and retailers through a series of value chain dApps, enabling data connectivity to drive better consumer experiences and sales. As a one-stop digital coupon provider, GCAC saves users money on cannabis and CBD products verified through Efixii's blockchain seed-to-sale lifecycle tracking. GCAC operates in multiple agricultural industries, offering cost-effective SaaS-based blockchain solutions. For more information, please visit or review our profile on SEDAR and the Canadian Securities Exchange.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to FUAPF are available in the company's newsroom at

IBN