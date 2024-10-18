DENSO WAVE Offers RFID Scanner For Faster And More Customer Friendly Self-Checkouts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The new and easy way for Self-checkout by DENSO

DüSSELDORF, GERMANY, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Self-checkouts are becoming increasingly popular in the retail landscape. The number of self-checkouts in the UK has been growing steadily from 53,000 to 80,000 over the past five years according to data from RBR Data Services.Supermarkets, drugstores and DIY stores are increasingly relying on automated checkout systems that allow customers to scan, pack, and pay for their purchases independently. This not only offers advantages for customers such as shorter waiting times, but also increases sales for the company thanks to a higher number of payment transactions, reduces staff costs in the checkout area and gives employees more time for personal customer consultation. Overall, retailers who work with modern technology such as self-service checkouts at the point of sale (POS) can increase their competitiveness.As experienced industry experts for scanner technology in the retail sector, DENSO WAVE, part of the Toyota Group, offers sophisticated technology and modern high-performance scanners for checkout systems directly at the POS. The product range includes mobile barcode scanners, RFID scanners, and stationary terminals. Information on DENSO WAVE, mobile computers, Auto-ID solutions, handhelds, scanners, and various QR code models can be found at .Reliable operation and fast processing thanks to high-speed scannersWhile the usage of scanners is routine for retail employees, customers are sometimes unaccustomed to using them. Intuitive, smooth operability is therefore crucial for a positive shopping experience. The AT20 handheld scanner series from DENSO WAVE, part of the Toyota Group, has a high-speed shutter that enables trouble-free operation and offers a high level of readability from any direction. The LED marker model also takes eye safety into account and is ideal for use in service industries such as supermarkets.The AT30Q series of handheld scanners from DENSO WAVE, part of the Toyota Group, can also be used in retail. The AT30Q series offers the advantage of touch scanning with a clear view of the 1D or 2D code, allowing users to scan their items reliably and quickly. With an ergonomic design and a weight of just 125 g, the lightweight and compact body reduces the strain on users. The trigger, for example, is designed so that the user's finger rests naturally on it and works with a noticeable amount of pressure. This benefits older customer groups in particular. The AT30Q series from DENSO WAVE, part of the Toyota Group, also has a powerful scan engine that can reliably read even dirty, damaged, and poorly printed codes, meaning that less staff assistance is required during the scanning process. The hand-held scanner also impresses with its durability: it can withstand falls from a height of 2 meters as well as repeated shocks during daily operations. For retailers who prefer stationary scanners, the QK30 series from DENSO WAVE, part of the Toyota Group, can be integrated into the checkout system.Information on DENSO WAVE, mobile computers, Auto-ID solutions, handhelds, scanners, and various QR code models can be found at .Offer maximum service for customers: Self-checkouts based on RFID technologySelf-service checkouts have become firmly established in retail, but they are not completely free of criticism. For example, some customers find it inconvenient to have to scan every single item of their purchase themselves or have difficulties using them despite intuitive scanner technology, meaning that they still have to rely on employees and wait for support due to error notifications. This causes frustration and delays when shopping. Thanks to technological developments, however, there is now a solution for this, as the next generation of self-checkouts is based on RFID technology. In practice, this means that customers simply place all their items or their entire shopping basket in a special checkout, which then automatically recognises which items are being purchased - without any manual scanning. All the customer has to do is pay.DENSO WAVE, part of the Toyota Group, has developed the UR20 RFID scanner for retailers who want to offer their customers this convenient service. The UR20 RFID scanner series comprises a small controller and a thin antenna and can be easily integrated into existing checkout systems. The communication range is around 80 cm. This is ideal for use at self-checkouts, as there is no risk of products from neighbouring checkouts being accidentally scanned. If required, the range can be freely adjusted depending on the environment and either reduced or extended with the help of a second antenna.This makes the shopping experience even more convenient and efficient for both customers and retailers.Information on DENSO WAVE, mobile computers, Auto-ID solutions, handhelds, scanners, and various QR code models can be found at .

