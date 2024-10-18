BAFFIN APPOINTS AUSTIN SEDLBAUER AS LEAD DESIGNER

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FORMER LEAD DESIGNER AT COUGAR SHOES BRINGS EXPERTISE TO BAFFIN'S INNOVATIVE TEAM

STONEY CREEK, ON, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Baffin, a recognized leader in cold climate footwear and apparel, is pleased to announce the appointment of Austin Sedlbauer as Lead Designer. This strategic addition comes as Baffin continues to solidify its reputation for quality and innovation in the industry, while expanding domestic volume.

Austin joins Baffin after a successful tenure as Lead Designer at Cougar Shoes. With extensive experience in footwear design and a strong understanding of materials and consumer preferences, Austin is set to elevate Baffin's already robust product line. His role will be pivotal in refining the brand's design philosophy and ensuring that Baffin remains at the forefront of technical advancements and market trends.

Austin's appointment is especially significant, as it marks a continuation of a legacy deeply rooted in the history of Baffin. In 1959, the founder of Baffin's first manufacturing operation, Peter

Hubner, honed his experience in shoemaking working with Austin's grandfather, Walter Sedlbauer, at Susan Shoes, the company that would later introduce the Cougar brand. This collaboration established a tradition of craftsmanship and innovation that continues to shape the industry today. Austin's connection to this heritage underscores Baffin's ongoing commitment to quality and tradition.

"Welcoming Austin to our team is not just a strategic move; his historical ties reinforce our legacy,"

says Mark Hubner, Senior Vice-President at Baffin. "The experience and innovative vision he brings will lend a fresh perspective to our product offerings, strengthening our market position. We are excited to see how his leadership will drive technical advancements and elevate our design aesthetics as we look to the future."

"I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to join Baffin, a true leader in the cold climate footwear industry,"

says Sedlbauer. "It's an honor to be part of a team that is deeply committed to innovation and quality. I look forward to collaborating with such talented individuals to create exceptional products that not only meet but exceed our customers' expectations. Together, I believe we can take Baffin's legacy to new heights."

Austin will join the Baffin team immediately and will report out of the Stoney Creek headquarters.

Baffin Ltd. is an innovative, leading outerwear company based in Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada with a core focus on technically advanced footwear and high-performance apparel. Baffin designs, develops, and field tests footwear in the most demanding environments on the planet and is focused on being a global leader in footwear within the Outdoor, Industrial and Hunt and Fish categories. Baffin Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Canada Goose Holdings Inc.

SOURCE Baffin Limited

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED