Mubarak Gul Appointed As Pro-Tem Speaker Of J&K Assembly
Date
10/18/2024 5:07:34 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Friday appointed senior National conference leader Mubarak Gul, who won the assembly election from Eidgah constituency, as pro-tem speaker.
In an order, Mubarak Gul will administer the oath to newly elected member of Jammu and Kashmir assembly on October 21 at 2 pm.
“I, Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, in exercise of the powers conferred upon me by Section 24 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019, do hereby appoint Mr. Mubarak Gul, as Speaker Pro-tem,” reads the order.
It added that he shall administer the oath to the Members of the Legislative Assembly for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in terms of the Section 24 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019 on October 21 at 02:00 pm in the Legislative Assembly at Srinagar.
“He shall also discharge the functions of the Speaker till the election of the Speaker is held,” it reads.
