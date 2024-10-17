Changes To The Management Board Of Inbank

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Supervisory Board of AS Inbank confirmed the appointment of Ivar Kurvits as a new member of the Management Board returning from a sabbatical, who assumed his role on October 17, 2024.



Ivar Kurvits returns to his position as Chief of Staff at Inbank and resumes his responsibilities as a board member after a six-month sabbatical. Ivar Kurvits, who has long-term experience in and management, has been a member of the Inbank management board since 2020. Prior to joining Inbank, he held senior positions at Eesti Energia and the law firm Sorainen.

The eight-member Management Board of AS Inbank also includes Chairman of the Board Priit Põldoja, CFO Marko Varik, Head of Baltic Business Margus Kastein, Head of CEE Business Maciej Pieczkowski, Head of Growth and Business Development Piret Paulus, Chief Product and Technology Officer Erik Kaju, and Head of Risk Control Evelin Lindvers.

Inbank is a financial technology company with an EU banking license that connects merchants, consumers and financial institutions on its next generation embedded finance platform. Partnering with 6,100 merchants, Inbank has 895,000+ active contracts and collects deposits across 7 markets in Europe. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Additional information:

Merit Arva

Inbank AS

Head of Brand and Communications

...

+372 553 3550

