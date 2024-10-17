Zelensky Visits Ukrainian Soldiers Undergoing Treatment In Brussels

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, accompanied by Belgian of Foreign Affairs Hadja Lahbib, visited a military hospital in Brussels, where Ukrainian defenders are undergoing treatment.

That is according to the president's website , Ukrinform reports.

"The President visited who have been receiving care in the burn center since early September. They suffered mine blast injuries and second to third-degree burns while defending Ukraine in the Donetsk region. Their current condition is stable, and they undergo intensive therapy daily," the report says.



Zelensky spoke with the warriors, thanked them for defending Ukraine, and awarded them state honors.

He also expressed gratitude to Belgium and specifically to Belgian doctors for saving the lives of Ukrainian defenders.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky presented Ukraine's Victory Plan at the EU Summit in Brussels today.

Photo: President's Office