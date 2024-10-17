Zelensky Visits Ukrainian Soldiers Undergoing Treatment In Brussels
Date
10/17/2024 3:10:02 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, accompanied by Belgian Minister of Foreign Affairs Hadja Lahbib, visited a military hospital in Brussels, where Ukrainian defenders are undergoing treatment.
That is according to the president's website , Ukrinform reports.
"The President visited soldiers who have been receiving care in the burn center since early September. They suffered mine blast injuries and second to third-degree burns while defending Ukraine in the Donetsk region. Their current condition is stable, and they undergo intensive therapy daily," the report says.
Zelensky spoke with the warriors, thanked them for defending Ukraine, and awarded them state honors.
He also expressed gratitude to Belgium and specifically to Belgian doctors for saving the lives of Ukrainian defenders.
As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky presented Ukraine's Victory Plan at the EU Summit in Brussels today.
Photo: President's Office
MENAFN17102024000193011044ID1108792938
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.