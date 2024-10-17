Zelensky Meets With Metsola: We Count On Continued Leadership Of European Parliament In Providing Assistance

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky visited the European Parliament in Brussels, where he held talks with President Roberta Metsola and met with the chairs and co-chairs of groups.

That is according to the Ukrainian president's press service , Ukrinform reports.

The Head of State acknowledged Roberta Metsola's personal leadership and the strong voice of the European Parliament in supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression, as well as on the path toward EU membership.



“I am grateful to every Member of the European Parliament for supporting our country. I count on the continued leadership of the European Parliament in providing Ukraine with the necessary assistance to speed up victory over Russian terror and in the process of integration into the EU,” he emphasized.

The President also expressed gratitude for all the resolutions of the European Parliament in support of Ukraine, particularly the latest ones calling for the immediate lifting of restrictions on the use of Western weapons against legitimate military targets on Russian territory.

In addition, according to him, Ukraine expects a strong resolution from the European Parliament on the occasion of the 1000th day since the start of Russia's full-scale aggression.

The President noted that Ukraine expects the European Parliament to soon approve an act to provide EUR 35 billion using the proceeds from frozen Russian assets.

The European Parliament's support for Ukraine's Peace Formula was also among the main topics of the discussions.

As Ukrinform reported, in Brussels on October 17, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola

said that the European Parliament would vote next week to grant Ukraine a EUR 35 billion loan using profits from frozen Russian assets

Photo: President's Office