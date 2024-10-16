(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Energy, consumer, retail, and healthcare sectors can now leverage their private data to execute inference use cases with minimal upfront costs and unparalleled AI innovation.

REDMOND, Wash., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Centific is excited collaborate with Intel and

Denvr Dataworks, combining the power of Intel® Gaudi® 3 AI accelerators and Intel® Xeon® processors with Centific's cutting-edge Frontier AI Data Platform.

Centific and Denvr Dataworks, in Collaboration with Intel, Revolutionize Enterprise AI with Centific Frontier AI Data Platform on Intel Gaudi 3

Continue Reading

Delivering a game-changing combination of Accelerator as a Service and Data as a Service, the collaboration empowers enterprises across key sectors with the ability to accelerate the development and deployment of AI-driven enterprise use cases. Additionally, this paired solution is specifically tailored to meet the needs of frontier foundational model providers and emerging foundational models, providing them with the high-quality data and compute power necessary for effective training and fine-tuning.

"We were made for moments like this. As the pioneering data foundry for the magnificent seven, our work on foundational AI releases has completely disrupted the market. Now, at this critical inflection point, we are forging alliances like this with Intel and Denvr Dataworks. Together, we combine data, models, and computational power to assist enterprises plagued by data challenges, enabling them to finally unlock value. By taking general-purpose models and training them on specific industry domains, we are making model fine-tuning and inferencing practical and effective for our industry clients," said

Venkat Rangapuram, CEO of Centific.

Centific's Frontier AI Data Platform helps organizations structure and monetize private data that has historically been locked away, while Intel Gaudi 3 provides the best-in-class price, performance, and scalability for enterprise AI workloads.

Together, these companies are empowering enterprises and frontier foundational model providers to quickly scale AI-driven innovations across their operations. By tapping into the domain-specific models enabled by Centific's Frontier AI Data Platform and Intel Gaudi 3, organizations can now leverage their private data for faster, smarter decision-making and real-time business impact. Centific's platform also supports fine-tuning Large Language Models (LLMs), helping businesses and AI providers apply AI to specific use cases safely and efficiently while meeting compliance and security requirements.

"This collaboration exemplifies how Intel is bringing the power of AI to the enterprise and AI model providers alike. By combining Intel Gaudi 3 AI accelerators with Centific's data expertise, we are delivering an end-to-end solution that advances AI adoption and improves time to value for enterprises and foundational model providers. We believe this is the next step in making AI a cornerstone of business success," said

Stephen

Holt, Head of AI Solutions North Americas at Intel.

"We're pleased to partner with Centific and Intel, combining our infrastructure with Intel's hardware and Centific's data expertise to help enterprises deploy and scale large language models (LLMs) for AI inference," said Kyle McCrindle, Chief Technology Officer at Denvr Dataworks. "The Denvr Cloud platform simplifies and securely manages AI deployment, enabling businesses to scale their models efficiently while allowing developers to focus on refining AI without being slowed down by infrastructure demands."

About Centific

Centific is a frontier AI data foundry headquartered in Seattle, leveraging its foundry platform and extensive network of over 1.8 million domain experts to offer innovative generative AI solutions. The company operates across North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, focusing on providing platform-based solutions, including machine learning, natural language processing, and computer vision, to various industries such as retail, financial services, and healthcare.

To learn more about Centific visit:

Press Contact:

Karina Welch

609-591-7551



SOURCE Centific

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED